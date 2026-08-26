ZOICH Price Today

The live ZOICH (ZOICH) price today is $ 0, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZOICH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZOICH.

ZOICH currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 116,321, with a circulating supply of 1.00B ZOICH. During the last 24 hours, ZOICH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZOICH moved -3.28% in the last hour and +21.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.69K.

ZOICH (ZOICH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 116.32K$ 116.32K $ 116.32K Volume (24H) $ 3.69K$ 3.69K $ 3.69K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.32K$ 116.32K $ 116.32K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZOICH is $ 116.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.69K. The circulating supply of ZOICH is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.32K.