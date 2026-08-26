Zenith Protocol Price Today

The live Zenith Protocol (ZTH) price today is $ 0.00388107, with a 10.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZTH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00388107 per ZTH.

Zenith Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,764,621, with a circulating supply of 969.99M ZTH. During the last 24 hours, ZTH traded between $ 0.00318375 (low) and $ 0.00497114 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00499096, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZTH moved -11.53% in the last hour and +20.57% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 85.61K.

Zenith Protocol (ZTH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.76M$ 3.76M $ 3.76M Volume (24H) $ 85.61K$ 85.61K $ 85.61K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.76M$ 3.76M $ 3.76M Circulation Supply 969.99M 969.99M 969.99M Total Supply 969,993,318.08693 969,993,318.08693 969,993,318.08693

The current Market Cap of Zenith Protocol is $ 3.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.61K. The circulating supply of ZTH is 969.99M, with a total supply of 969993318.08693. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.76M.