Yellow Price Today

The live Yellow (YELLOW) price today is $ 0.03743813, with a 7.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current YELLOW to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03743813 per YELLOW.

Yellow currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 7,337,728, with a circulating supply of 193.94M YELLOW. During the last 24 hours, YELLOW traded between $ 0.03680366 (low) and $ 0.0408166 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.065755, while the all-time low was $ 0.01699129.

In short-term performance, YELLOW moved -0.94% in the last hour and -7.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 560.60K.

Yellow (YELLOW) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.34M$ 7.34M $ 7.34M Volume (24H) $ 560.60K$ 560.60K $ 560.60K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 378.36M$ 378.36M $ 378.36M Circulation Supply 193.94M 193.94M 193.94M Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Yellow is $ 7.34M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 560.60K. The circulating supply of YELLOW is 193.94M, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 378.36M.