WUFFI Price Today

The live WUFFI (WUF) price today is $ 0, with a 7.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current WUF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WUF.

WUFFI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,124,870, with a circulating supply of 82.55T WUF. During the last 24 hours, WUF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WUF moved +0.02% in the last hour and +17.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

WUFFI (WUF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Circulation Supply 82.55T 82.55T 82.55T Total Supply 82,554,277,704,952.73 82,554,277,704,952.73 82,554,277,704,952.73

The current Market Cap of WUFFI is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WUF is 82.55T, with a total supply of 82554277704952.73. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12M.