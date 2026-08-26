Wrapped Plume Price Today

The live Wrapped Plume (WPLUME) price today is $ 0.01378448, with a 0.47% change over the past 24 hours. The current WPLUME to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01378448 per WPLUME.

Wrapped Plume currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,000,725, with a circulating supply of 72.59M WPLUME. During the last 24 hours, WPLUME traded between $ 0.01287845 (low) and $ 0.01595707 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.06047, while the all-time low was $ 0.00854532.

In short-term performance, WPLUME moved +0.71% in the last hour and +12.29% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.68K.

Wrapped Plume (WPLUME) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.00M$ 1.00M $ 1.00M Volume (24H) $ 2.68K$ 2.68K $ 2.68K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.00M$ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulation Supply 72.59M 72.59M 72.59M Total Supply 72,594,555.70991902 72,594,555.70991902 72,594,555.70991902

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Plume is $ 1.00M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.68K. The circulating supply of WPLUME is 72.59M, with a total supply of 72594555.70991902. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.00M.