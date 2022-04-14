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Top Plume Network Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Plume Network Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.00009
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.424
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
3
USD1
USD1
USD1
$ 0.99964
0.00%
-0.04%
0.00%
$ 4.39B
$ 2.72M
4
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
5
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
Janus Henderson Anemoy Treasury Fund
JTRSY
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 873.76M
--
6
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
Invesco Short Duration US Government Securities Fund
USTB
$ 11.19
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 833.05M
--
7
Function FBTC
Function FBTC
FBTC
$ 78,801
+0.01%
-0.01%
+13.91%
$ 666.50M
$ 98.75K
8
AUSD
AUSD
AUSD
$ 0.999816
0.00%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 209.98M
$ 4.80M
9
Frax USD
Frax USD
FRXUSD
$ 0.999862
+0.02%
0.00%
-0.01%
$ 111.81M
$ 5.62M
10
Plume Network
Plume Network
PLUME
$ 0.013641
+0.01%
-3.68%
+4.47%
$ 77.67M
$ 10.95M
11
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,647.1
+0.09%
+0.01%
+3.63%
$ 75.89M
$ 338.04K
12
Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault
Nest BlackOpal LiquidStone II Vault
NOPAL
$ 1.09
0.00%
0.00%
+0.18%
$ 74.80M
--
13
Midas mTBILL
Midas mTBILL
MTBILL
$ 1.07
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 70.91M
--
14
Wrapped Savings rUSD
Wrapped Savings rUSD
WSRUSD
$ 1.095
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 65.75M
--
15
Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund
Anemoy Tokenized Apollo Diversified Credit Fund
ACRDX
$ 1.025
0.00%
0.00%
+0.20%
$ 51.24M
--
16
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999892
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 35.88M
$ 5.91M
17
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,461.4
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.25%
$ 17.14M
$ 624.99K
18
Wrapped FRAX
Wrapped FRAX
WFRAX
$ 0.296625
+0.02%
-0.02%
+1.16%
$ 15.94M
$ 169.48K
19
Nest Alpha Vault
Nest Alpha Vault
NALPHA
$ 1.11
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 13.19M
--
20
YieldFi yToken
YieldFi yToken
YUSD
$ 0.998454
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 10.86M
--
21
Midas mBASIS
Midas mBASIS
MBASIS
$ 1.21
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 5.13M
--
22
Plume USD
Plume USD
PUSD
$ 0.99794
+0.13%
-0.00%
-0.31%
$ 4.45M
$ 2.35K
23
Midas mMEV
Midas mMEV
MMEV
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 3.38M
--
24
Nest WisdomTree Vault
Nest WisdomTree Vault
NWISDOM
$ 0.980871
0.00%
+0.00%
-0.21%
$ 2.88M
--
25
Nest Treasury Vault
Nest Treasury Vault
NTBILL
$ 1.055
0.00%
0.00%
+0.09%
$ 2.63M
--
26
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999887
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 2.47M
$ 356.92K
27
Midas mEDGE
Midas mEDGE
MEDGE
$ 1.14
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.19M
--
28
SuperReturn sSuperUSD
SuperReturn sSuperUSD
SSUPERUSD
$ 1.087
-0.64%
-0.00%
+1.30%
$ 1.43M
$ 200.14
29
Wrapped Plume
Wrapped Plume
WPLUME
$ 0.01337729
+0.05%
-0.04%
+3.25%
$ 970.65K
$ 2.59K
30
Reservoir rUSD
Reservoir rUSD
RUSD
$ 1.002
+0.10%
-0.00%
+0.10%
$ 272.52K
$ 1.32K
31
Nest Basis Vault
Nest Basis Vault
NBASIS
$ 1.071
0.00%
0.00%
+0.28%
$ 162.89K
--
32
Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault
Nest Apollo ACRDX Vault
NACRDX
$ 1.004
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 100.57K
--
33
Nest Credit Vault
Nest Credit Vault
NCREDIT
$ 1.05
0.00%
0.00%
+0.10%
$ 36.48K
--
34
Nest Elixir Vault
Nest Elixir Vault
NELIXIR
$ 1.047
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 33.86K
--
35
Nest Institutional Vault
Nest Institutional Vault
NINSTO
$ 1.019
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 11.97K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Plume Network Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Plume Network Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 35 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $92.10B.
What is the best-performing Plume Network Ecosystem token right now?
Among Plume Network Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, XAUM has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.01% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Plume Network Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 35 Plume Network Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Plume Network Ecosystem tokens include USDC, LINK, USD1. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Plume Network Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Plume Network Ecosystem tokens is approximately $92.10B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Plume Network Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.