Wrapped NXM Price Today

The live Wrapped NXM (WNXM) price today is $ 59.65, with a 6.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNXM to USD conversion rate is $ 59.65 per WNXM.

Wrapped NXM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,043,916, with a circulating supply of 403.07K WNXM. During the last 24 hours, WNXM traded between $ 58.73 (low) and $ 65.06 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 130.82, while the all-time low was $ 7.78.

In short-term performance, WNXM moved +0.38% in the last hour and +23.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 25.42K.

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.04M$ 24.04M $ 24.04M Volume (24H) $ 25.42K$ 25.42K $ 25.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.04M$ 24.04M $ 24.04M Circulation Supply 403.07K 403.07K 403.07K Total Supply 403,073.5640828299 403,073.5640828299 403,073.5640828299

The current Market Cap of Wrapped NXM is $ 24.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.42K. The circulating supply of WNXM is 403.07K, with a total supply of 403073.5640828299. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.04M.