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Top Insurance Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Insurance sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Nexus Mutual
Nexus Mutual
NXM
$ 63.14
+0.17%
-0.02%
+8.08%
$ 106.93M
--
2
RE
RE
RE
$ 0.56823
+0.81%
+2.17%
+7.30%
$ 90.62M
$ 1.38M
3
Wrapped NXM
Wrapped NXM
WNXM
$ 61.05
-5.79%
-0.05%
+3.90%
$ 24.61M
$ 38.58K
4
Re Protocol reUSDe
Re Protocol reUSDe
REUSDE
$ 1.4
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.71%
$ 19.68M
$ 85.97K
5
inSure DeFi
inSure DeFi
SURE
$ 0.00020736
-0.03%
-0.06%
+5.51%
$ 5.49M
$ 50.41
6
VAIOT
VAIOT
VAI
$ 0.00299
-0.33%
-1.00%
+25.21%
$ 1.18M
$ 1.75M
7
Etherisc DIP
Etherisc DIP
DIP
$ 0.00107456
+0.35%
-0.14%
+25.63%
$ 493.51K
$ 397.31
8
CheckDot
CheckDot
CDT
$ 0.02831227
+0.19%
-0.01%
+11.73%
$ 270.07K
$ 36.60
9
UNION Protocol Governance
UNION Protocol Governance
UNN
$ 0.00027498
+0.15%
--
+5.83%
$ 254.61K
$ 11.28
10
ARMOR
ARMOR
ARMOR
$ 0.0002193
0.00%
-0.01%
+8.47%
$ 158.31K
$ 7.43
11
Bridge Mutual
Bridge Mutual
BMI
$ 0.00072964
0.00%
--
+11.82%
$ 116.74K
$ 5.78
12
Nsure Network
Nsure Network
NSURE
$ 0.00107677
0.00%
--
+42.71%
$ 61.62K
$ 135.05
13
Naym
Naym
NAYM
$ 5.314E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-2.64%
$ 18.87K
--
14
Tidal Finance
Tidal Finance
TIDAL
$ 2.16E-6
0.00%
0.00%
-4.85%
$ 17.06K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Insurance tokens and why are they popular?
Insurance tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 14 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $249.91M.
What is the best-performing Insurance token right now?
Among Insurance tokens tracked on MEXC, RE has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.17% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Insurance tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 14 Insurance tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Insurance tokens include NXM, RE, WNXM. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Insurance category?
The combined market capitalization of all Insurance tokens is approximately $249.91M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Insurance sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.