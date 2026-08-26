Wrapped NCG Price Today

The live Wrapped NCG (WNCG) price today is $ 0.00467118, with a 9.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNCG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00467118 per WNCG.

Wrapped NCG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,849,457, with a circulating supply of 395.92M WNCG. During the last 24 hours, WNCG traded between $ 0.00422845 (low) and $ 0.00530243 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 6.01, while the all-time low was $ 0.00367159.

In short-term performance, WNCG moved -1.45% in the last hour and +23.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 887.42K.

Wrapped NCG (WNCG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.85M$ 1.85M $ 1.85M Volume (24H) $ 887.42K$ 887.42K $ 887.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.85M$ 1.85M $ 1.85M Circulation Supply 395.92M 395.92M 395.92M Total Supply 395,917,116.08 395,917,116.08 395,917,116.08

The current Market Cap of Wrapped NCG is $ 1.85M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 887.42K. The circulating supply of WNCG is 395.92M, with a total supply of 395917116.08. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.85M.