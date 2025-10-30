Wrapped Aave Base EURC (WABASEURC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.18 $ 1.18 $ 1.18 24H Low $ 1.19 $ 1.19 $ 1.19 24H High 24H Low $ 1.18$ 1.18 $ 1.18 24H High $ 1.19$ 1.19 $ 1.19 All Time High $ 1.2$ 1.2 $ 1.2 Lowest Price $ 1.16$ 1.16 $ 1.16 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.37% Price Change (7D) -0.02% Price Change (7D) -0.02%

Wrapped Aave Base EURC (WABASEURC) real-time price is $1.18. Over the past 24 hours, WABASEURC traded between a low of $ 1.18 and a high of $ 1.19, showing active market volatility. WABASEURC's all-time high price is $ 1.2, while its all-time low price is $ 1.16.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASEURC has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -0.37% over 24 hours, and -0.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base EURC (WABASEURC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 182.05K$ 182.05K $ 182.05K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 182.05K$ 182.05K $ 182.05K Circulation Supply 153.90K 153.90K 153.90K Total Supply 153,901.758578 153,901.758578 153,901.758578

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base EURC is $ 182.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASEURC is 153.90K, with a total supply of 153901.758578. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 182.05K.