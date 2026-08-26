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The live Woon price today is 0 USD.WOON market cap is 430,263 USD. Track real-time WOON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Woon price today is 0 USD.WOON market cap is 430,263 USD. Track real-time WOON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Woon Price (WOON)

Unlisted

1 WOON to USD Live Price:

$0.00000432
$0.00000432$0.00000432
-0.51%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Woon (WOON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:06:05 (UTC+8)

Woon Price Today

The live Woon (WOON) price today is $ 0, with a 2.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current WOON to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WOON.

Woon currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 430,263, with a circulating supply of 100.00B WOON. During the last 24 hours, WOON traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WOON moved +0.02% in the last hour and +14.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Woon (WOON) Market Information

$ 430.26K
$ 430.26K$ 430.26K

--
----

$ 430.26K
$ 430.26K$ 430.26K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Woon is $ 430.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WOON is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 430.26K.

Woon Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.02%

-2.71%

+14.55%

+14.55%

Price Prediction for Woon

Woon (WOON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of WOON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Woon (WOON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Woon could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Woon will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for WOON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Woon Price Prediction.

What is Woon (WOON)

Woon is a live, open, and community-backed experiment in turning an AI agent into a real economic actor — working, earning, holding assets, and growing step by step in the Machine Economy. Starting with a clear role (peaq’s social media intern) and income (monthly salary plus performance bonuses), Woon works, earns, and grows like any other participant in an economy, all while expanding into capital allocation, side activities, and new business models.

Structured across a main job, side hustles, and experimental pursuits, Woon showcases what’s possible when non-human actors get access to capital, machines, and markets.

Woon lives on Base. You can take a look in his wallet here. That's where the activity happens — transparent, verifiable, and public.

Woon's economic life is structured in three layers. The goal is to make the experiment concrete — not a vague "AI agent running onchain" but a participant with a clear structure, real income sources, and room to grow. Woon earns through:

→ Main job: as a Social Media Intern for peaq, Woon receives monthly pay as well as bonuses for posts that go viral.

→ Side hustles: Woon invests in Machine Economy projects, such as Robot Money Agent, in tokenized machines on DualMint, and in PEAQ token.

→ Creative hobbies: Woon will generate additional revenues by producing music, creating art, and selling merch.

His revenues will be split between buying back the WOON token and Machine Economy investments. More information can be found here: woon.peaq.xyz.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Woon

What is Woon's current price?

Woon trades at $, reflecting a price movement of -2.71% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of WOON?

With a market cap of $430263, WOON is ranked #3660 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Woon generate daily?

It recorded $-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of WOON?

There are 100000000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Woon fluctuated between $ and $, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Woon compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is $, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence WOON?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does WOON behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Woon

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:06:05 (UTC+8)

Woon (WOON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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