wire bot Price Today

The live wire bot (WIRE) price today is $ 0, with a 12.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current WIRE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WIRE.

wire bot currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 962,319, with a circulating supply of 1.00B WIRE. During the last 24 hours, WIRE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00126525 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00415868, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WIRE moved -3.92% in the last hour and +50.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 423.30K.

wire bot (WIRE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 962.32K$ 962.32K $ 962.32K Volume (24H) $ 423.30K$ 423.30K $ 423.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 962.32K$ 962.32K $ 962.32K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of wire bot is $ 962.32K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 423.30K. The circulating supply of WIRE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 962.32K.