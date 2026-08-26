Wing Finance Price Today

The live Wing Finance (WING) price today is $ 0.00299829, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WING to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00299829 per WING.

Wing Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 20,694, with a circulating supply of 6.90M WING. During the last 24 hours, WING traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 249.54, while the all-time low was $ 0.00179875.

In short-term performance, WING moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 810.89.

Wing Finance (WING) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.69K$ 20.69K $ 20.69K Volume (24H) $ 810.89$ 810.89 $ 810.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.90K$ 22.90K $ 22.90K Circulation Supply 6.90M 6.90M 6.90M Total Supply 7,638,124.869989271 7,638,124.869989271 7,638,124.869989271

The current Market Cap of Wing Finance is $ 20.69K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 810.89. The circulating supply of WING is 6.90M, with a total supply of 7638124.869989271. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.90K.