Wildcard Price Today

The live Wildcard (WC) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per WC.

Wildcard currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 32,919, with a circulating supply of 63.93M WC. During the last 24 hours, WC traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01427047, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WC moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.51.

Wildcard (WC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.92K$ 32.92K $ 32.92K Volume (24H) $ 77.51$ 77.51 $ 77.51 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.92K$ 32.92K $ 32.92K Circulation Supply 63.93M 63.93M 63.93M Total Supply 63,934,281.71398 63,934,281.71398 63,934,281.71398

The current Market Cap of Wildcard is $ 32.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.51. The circulating supply of WC is 63.93M, with a total supply of 63934281.71398. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.92K.