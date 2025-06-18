WET Price (WET)
The live price of WET (WET) today is 0.00002739 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.42K USD. WET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key WET Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- WET price change within the day is -6.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of WET to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WET to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WET to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WET to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WET: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.81%
-6.58%
-66.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WET is a meme token native to Hyperliquid’s EVM layer. It was created as a summer-themed, community-focused drop to bring fun liquidity activity to the Hyper ecosystem. The project’s purpose is to drive engagement across HL-native communities and experiment with playful token mechanics. By launching directly on-chain and distributing widely, WET aims to support organic discovery and grassroots participation in Hyperliquid’s growing onchain culture.
