WEED Token Price Today

The live WEED Token (WEED) price today is $ 0.00129382, with a 3.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current WEED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00129382 per WEED.

WEED Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 150,298, with a circulating supply of 116.17M WEED. During the last 24 hours, WEED traded between $ 0.00127977 (low) and $ 0.00133786 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.502099, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, WEED moved +0.19% in the last hour and +28.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.07.

WEED Token (WEED) Market Information

Market Cap $ 150.30K$ 150.30K $ 150.30K Volume (24H) $ 36.07$ 36.07 $ 36.07 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 150.30K$ 150.30K $ 150.30K Circulation Supply 116.17M 116.17M 116.17M Total Supply 116,165,351.009965 116,165,351.009965 116,165,351.009965

The current Market Cap of WEED Token is $ 150.30K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.07. The circulating supply of WEED is 116.17M, with a total supply of 116165351.009965. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 150.30K.