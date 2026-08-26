What is the real-time price of Vibestarter today?

The live price of Vibestarter stands at $, moving 24.39% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for VIBES?

VIBES has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Vibestarter showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is VIBES currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests VIBES is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Vibestarter?

With a market cap of $285685, Vibestarter is ranked #4098, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has VIBES seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Vibestarter compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence VIBES's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (643810256.1526257 tokens), category performance within Launchpad,Base Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.