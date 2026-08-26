The Big Trout Price Today

The live The Big Trout (BIGTROUT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current BIGTROUT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BIGTROUT.

The Big Trout currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,534, with a circulating supply of 945.94M BIGTROUT. During the last 24 hours, BIGTROUT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 51.71, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BIGTROUT moved +1.14% in the last hour and +52.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

The Big Trout (BIGTROUT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.53K$ 24.53K $ 24.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.70K$ 25.70K $ 25.70K Circulation Supply 945.94M 945.94M 945.94M Total Supply 990,939,502.117427 990,939,502.117427 990,939,502.117427

The current Market Cap of The Big Trout is $ 24.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BIGTROUT is 945.94M, with a total supply of 990939502.117427. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.70K.