Syncoin (SNC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 29.0 $ 29.0 $ 29.0 24H Low $ 29.48 $ 29.48 $ 29.48 24H High 24H Low $ 29.0$ 29.0 $ 29.0 24H High $ 29.48$ 29.48 $ 29.48 All Time High $ 31.83$ 31.83 $ 31.83 Lowest Price $ 25.03$ 25.03 $ 25.03 Price Change (1H) +0.05% Price Change (1D) -0.31% Price Change (7D) -2.49% Price Change (7D) -2.49%

Syncoin (SNC) real-time price is $29.12. Over the past 24 hours, SNC traded between a low of $ 29.0 and a high of $ 29.48, showing active market volatility. SNC's all-time high price is $ 31.83, while its all-time low price is $ 25.03.

In terms of short-term performance, SNC has changed by +0.05% over the past hour, -0.31% over 24 hours, and -2.49% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Syncoin (SNC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.19M$ 1.19M $ 1.19M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.13M$ 47.13M $ 47.13M Circulation Supply 40.70K 40.70K 40.70K Total Supply 1,618,033.0 1,618,033.0 1,618,033.0

The current Market Cap of Syncoin is $ 1.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SNC is 40.70K, with a total supply of 1618033.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.13M.