Syncoin (SNC) is the native token of the CryptSync wallet ecosystem, built to combine real-world utility with decentralised finance. With a fixed supply of 1.618 million tokens, Syncoin powers exclusive in-app staking, DAO governance, and cross-chain liquidity pools, while offering yields of up to 52% APY. A cornerstone of the project is CS Pay, an NFC-enabled payment system that allows users to spend Syncoin in everyday transactions, bridging blockchain technology with practical retail use. The tokenomics model incorporates a 1% transaction tax to sustain liquidity, governance, and a buy-and-burn mechanism, ensuring long-term ecosystem stability.