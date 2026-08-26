About Suku: At Suku, we develop user-friendly tools for everyday users and creators to fully take advantage of all opportunities that Web3 provides—without the complexities or the need for technical knowledge.

Our Mission: We stand for a world where everyone has access to the benefits of Web3 without the complexity that has traditionally been associated with it. We believe that Web3 has the power to improve the way we interact with each other and the world, and we want to make it accessible to everyone.

That is why our mission is to transform every internet user into a web3 user by making simple and intuitive tools that allow them to fully benefit from the utilities of Web3 in all areas of their lives.

The Suku Approach: While most web3 companies focus on creating new decentralized solutions for the crypto niche (around 350 million users), Suku's roadmap revolves around building decentralized solutions that are easy to use for internet users worldwide (approximately 5 billion users).

We firmly believe that the success of Web3 hinges on meeting users where they already are, switching the mindset from 'Let's bring people to Web3' to 'Let's bring the benefits of Web3 to the people'—emphasizing benefits, accessibility, and user-friendliness, particularly during the onboarding stages.

Discover Suku: https://suku.world