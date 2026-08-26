Strata Senior USDat Price Today

The live Strata Senior USDat (SRUSDAT) price today is $ 1.025, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current SRUSDAT to USD conversion rate is $ 1.025 per SRUSDAT.

Strata Senior USDat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,866,562, with a circulating supply of 5.73M SRUSDAT. During the last 24 hours, SRUSDAT traded between $ 1.024 (low) and $ 1.025 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.025, while the all-time low was $ 1.017.

In short-term performance, SRUSDAT moved -- in the last hour and +0.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Strata Senior USDat (SRUSDAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.87M$ 5.87M $ 5.87M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.87M$ 5.87M $ 5.87M Circulation Supply 5.73M 5.73M 5.73M Total Supply 5,726,128.455440273 5,726,128.455440273 5,726,128.455440273

The current Market Cap of Strata Senior USDat is $ 5.87M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of SRUSDAT is 5.73M, with a total supply of 5726128.455440273. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.87M.