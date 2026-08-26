StoneYield USD Price Today

The live StoneYield USD (STUSD) price today is $ 0.994241, with a 1.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current STUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.994241 per STUSD.

StoneYield USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,877,833, with a circulating supply of 2.89M STUSD. During the last 24 hours, STUSD traded between $ 0.969172 (low) and $ 1.006 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.54, while the all-time low was $ 0.106559.

In short-term performance, STUSD moved -0.13% in the last hour and -0.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.30K.

StoneYield USD (STUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.88M$ 2.88M $ 2.88M Volume (24H) $ 68.30K$ 68.30K $ 68.30K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.88M$ 2.88M $ 2.88M Circulation Supply 2.89M 2.89M 2.89M Total Supply 2,894,501.74 2,894,501.74 2,894,501.74

The current Market Cap of StoneYield USD is $ 2.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.30K. The circulating supply of STUSD is 2.89M, with a total supply of 2894501.74. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.88M.