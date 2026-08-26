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The live StoneYield USD price today is 0.994241 USD.STUSD market cap is 2,877,833 USD. Track real-time STUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live StoneYield USD price today is 0.994241 USD.STUSD market cap is 2,877,833 USD. Track real-time STUSD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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StoneYield USD Logo

StoneYield USD Price (STUSD)

Unlisted

1 STUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.994049
$0.994049$0.994049
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
StoneYield USD (STUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:06:05 (UTC+8)

StoneYield USD Price Today

The live StoneYield USD (STUSD) price today is $ 0.994241, with a 1.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current STUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.994241 per STUSD.

StoneYield USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,877,833, with a circulating supply of 2.89M STUSD. During the last 24 hours, STUSD traded between $ 0.969172 (low) and $ 1.006 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.54, while the all-time low was $ 0.106559.

In short-term performance, STUSD moved -0.13% in the last hour and -0.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 68.30K.

StoneYield USD (STUSD) Market Information

$ 2.88M
$ 2.88M$ 2.88M

$ 68.30K
$ 68.30K$ 68.30K

$ 2.88M
$ 2.88M$ 2.88M

2.89M
2.89M 2.89M

2,894,501.74
2,894,501.74 2,894,501.74

The current Market Cap of StoneYield USD is $ 2.88M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 68.30K. The circulating supply of STUSD is 2.89M, with a total supply of 2894501.74. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.88M.

StoneYield USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.969172
$ 0.969172$ 0.969172
24H Low
$ 1.006
$ 1.006$ 1.006
24H High

$ 0.969172
$ 0.969172$ 0.969172

$ 1.006
$ 1.006$ 1.006

$ 1.54
$ 1.54$ 1.54

$ 0.106559
$ 0.106559$ 0.106559

-0.13%

+1.94%

-0.41%

-0.41%

Price Prediction for StoneYield USD

StoneYield USD (STUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of STUSD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
StoneYield USD (STUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of StoneYield USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price StoneYield USD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for STUSD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking StoneYield USD Price Prediction.

What is StoneYield USD (STUSD)

StoneYield USD (STUSD) is a BEP-20 stable asset designed to support transparent and predictable on-chain operations within the StoneYield ecosystem. The token is minted through predefined protocol logic and serves as a stable unit for liquidity, settlement flows, and staking processes. All supply behavior is fully traceable on-chain and governed by fixed contractual parameters. The project aims to provide a stable, verifiable asset that can be integrated into DeFi components without introducing volatility or opaque mechanisms. Over the past weeks, StoneYield has expanded its user community, improved liquidity stability, and established clean verification across security scanners, preparing the project for broader ecosystem visibility.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

StoneYield USD (STUSD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemStablecoins

About StoneYield USD

What is the current price of StoneYield USD?

StoneYield USD is priced at $0.994241, shifting 1.93% today.

How fast is the STUSD community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect StoneYield USD's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the Stablecoins,BNB Chain Ecosystem sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is STUSD's trading volume today?

It generated $-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does STUSD compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is $1.54 and ATL is $0.106559, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 2894501.74 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About StoneYield USD

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:06:05 (UTC+8)

StoneYield USD (STUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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