STFX is the native token of the STFX platform, with a hard capped supply of 1B units, designed as a utility token that services many key functions within the network. It allows users to create their own Single Trade Vaults (STVs), which are DeFi vaults that enable traders to propose trading ideas, raise money from others, and execute their proposed trades. STFX is currently available on multiple blockchains.

What is the live price of STFX?

STFX is trading at $, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is STFX today?

The price volatility of STFX within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for STFX?

The token fluctuated between $0.0 (low) and $0.0 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has STFX generated?

In the last 24 hours, STFX accumulated $-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is $0.088764, and the all-time low is $. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for STFX?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does STFX compare to other SocialFi,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem tokens?

Within the SocialFi,Solana Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem category, STFX shows competitive performance, supported by $-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.