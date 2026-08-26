Staked USD Coin Price Today

The live Staked USD Coin (SUSD) price today is $ 0.995448, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.995448 per SUSD.

Staked USD Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 5,086,633, with a circulating supply of 5.11M SUSD. During the last 24 hours, SUSD traded between $ 0.978582 (low) and $ 1.021 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.55, while the all-time low was $ 0.106663.

In short-term performance, SUSD moved -0.12% in the last hour and -1.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.38K.

Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.09M$ 5.09M $ 5.09M Volume (24H) $ 11.38K$ 11.38K $ 11.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 5.10M$ 5.10M $ 5.10M Circulation Supply 5.11M 5.11M 5.11M Total Supply 8,357,779.0834843 8,357,779.0834843 8,357,779.0834843

The current Market Cap of Staked USD Coin is $ 5.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.38K. The circulating supply of SUSD is 5.11M, with a total supply of 8357779.0834843. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 5.10M.