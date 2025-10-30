Staked IP (STIP) Price Information (USD)

Staked IP (STIP) real-time price is $5.11. Over the past 24 hours, STIP traded between a low of $ 4.97 and a high of $ 5.26, showing active market volatility. STIP's all-time high price is $ 15.09, while its all-time low price is $ 1.031.

In terms of short-term performance, STIP has changed by -0.11% over the past hour, -2.37% over 24 hours, and -4.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Staked IP (STIP) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Staked IP is $ 6.59M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of STIP is 1.29M, with a total supply of 1291642.167585991. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.59M.