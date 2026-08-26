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The live Stable Mint USD price today is 0.999877 USD.USDSM market cap is 12,467,150 USD. Track real-time USDSM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Stable Mint USD price today is 0.999877 USD.USDSM market cap is 12,467,150 USD. Track real-time USDSM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Stable Mint USD Logo

Stable Mint USD Price (USDSM)

Unlisted

1 USDSM to USD Live Price:

$0.999888
$0.999888$0.999888
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Stable Mint USD (USDSM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:59:05 (UTC+8)

Stable Mint USD Price Today

The live Stable Mint USD (USDSM) price today is $ 0.999877, with a 0.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDSM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999877 per USDSM.

Stable Mint USD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,467,150, with a circulating supply of 12.47M USDSM. During the last 24 hours, USDSM traded between $ 0.999421 (low) and $ 0.999941 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.44, while the all-time low was $ 0.688407.

In short-term performance, USDSM moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 19.78K.

Stable Mint USD (USDSM) Market Information

$ 12.47M
$ 12.47M$ 12.47M

$ 19.78K
$ 19.78K$ 19.78K

$ 12.47M
$ 12.47M$ 12.47M

12.47M
12.47M 12.47M

12,468,274.88
12,468,274.88 12,468,274.88

The current Market Cap of Stable Mint USD is $ 12.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 19.78K. The circulating supply of USDSM is 12.47M, with a total supply of 12468274.88. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.47M.

Stable Mint USD Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.999421
$ 0.999421$ 0.999421
24H Low
$ 0.999941
$ 0.999941$ 0.999941
24H High

$ 0.999421
$ 0.999421$ 0.999421

$ 0.999941
$ 0.999941$ 0.999941

$ 1.44
$ 1.44$ 1.44

$ 0.688407
$ 0.688407$ 0.688407

-0.00%

+0.04%

+0.03%

+0.03%

Price Prediction for Stable Mint USD

Stable Mint USD (USDSM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of USDSM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Stable Mint USD (USDSM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Stable Mint USD could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Stable Mint USD will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for USDSM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Stable Mint USD Price Prediction.

What is Stable Mint USD (USDSM)

Stable Mint USD (USDSM) is a USD-denominated Electronic Money Token (EMT) issued by Stable Mint Limited, a Malta-based Electronic Money Institution authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). USDSM is designed to provide a regulated digital representation of the US dollar for on-chain payments, settlement, treasury management and digital asset markets.

USDSM is issued and redeemed on a 1:1 basis against US dollars, with token issuance and redemption conducted through Stable Mint’s onboarding and compliance framework. The token is deployed on the Etherlink blockchain and is intended to facilitate efficient transfer of value while maintaining a stable value relative to the US dollar.

Stable Mint operates under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework and maintains policies covering customer onboarding, transaction monitoring, custody, safeguarding and redemption processes. USDSM is designed for use by businesses, institutions and eligible participants seeking access to a regulated digital dollar within the digital asset ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Stable Mint USD (USDSM) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemBase EcosystemEthereum Ecosystem

About Stable Mint USD

What is the live price of Stable Mint USD?

Stable Mint USD is trading at $0.999877, showing a price movement of 0.03% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is USDSM today?

The price volatility of USDSM within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Stable Mint USD?

The token fluctuated between $0.999421 (low) and $0.999941 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has USDSM generated?

In the last 24 hours, USDSM accumulated $-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is $1.44, and the all-time low is $0.688407. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Stable Mint USD?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does USDSM compare to other Stablecoins,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Etherlink Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin tokens?

Within the Stablecoins,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Etherlink Ecosystem,Fiat-backed Stablecoin category, USDSM shows competitive performance, supported by $-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Stable Mint USD

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:59:05 (UTC+8)

Stable Mint USD (USDSM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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