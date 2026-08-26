SOLdiers Price Today

The live SOLdiers (SOLDIERS) price today is $ 0, with a 25.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOLDIERS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOLDIERS.

SOLdiers currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 113,018, with a circulating supply of 999.65M SOLDIERS. During the last 24 hours, SOLDIERS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00151635, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOLDIERS moved -1.25% in the last hour and +54.99% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.72K.

SOLdiers (SOLDIERS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.02K$ 113.02K $ 113.02K Volume (24H) $ 17.72K$ 17.72K $ 17.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113.02K$ 113.02K $ 113.02K Circulation Supply 999.65M 999.65M 999.65M Total Supply 999,645,890.441008 999,645,890.441008 999,645,890.441008

The current Market Cap of SOLdiers is $ 113.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.72K. The circulating supply of SOLDIERS is 999.65M, with a total supply of 999645890.441008. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.02K.