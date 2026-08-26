Smilee Price Today

The live Smilee (SMILEE) price today is $ 0.02600638, with a 0.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current SMILEE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02600638 per SMILEE.

Smilee currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 52,013, with a circulating supply of 2.00M SMILEE. During the last 24 hours, SMILEE traded between $ 0.02564725 (low) and $ 0.02611219 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.228201, while the all-time low was $ 0.02275597.

In short-term performance, SMILEE moved -- in the last hour and -3.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.98.

Smilee (SMILEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 52.01K$ 52.01K $ 52.01K Volume (24H) $ 5.98$ 5.98 $ 5.98 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 260.06K$ 260.06K $ 260.06K Circulation Supply 2.00M 2.00M 2.00M Total Supply 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0 10,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Smilee is $ 52.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.98. The circulating supply of SMILEE is 2.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 260.06K.