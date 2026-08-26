What is the real-time price of Skate today?

The live price of Skate stands at $, moving -0.43% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SKATE?

SKATE has traded between $ and $, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Skate showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SKATE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SKATE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Skate?

With a market cap of $133559, Skate is ranked #5035, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SKATE seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Skate compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $0.130825, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SKATE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (137424675.29270768 tokens), category performance within Smart Contract Platform,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Layer 2 (L2),Binance Alpha Spotlight, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.