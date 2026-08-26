Sheep Wif Hat Price Today

The live Sheep Wif Hat (SWIF) price today is $ 0, with a 5.90% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWIF.

Sheep Wif Hat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 116,340, with a circulating supply of 873.20M SWIF. During the last 24 hours, SWIF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03214702, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SWIF moved +0.24% in the last hour and +48.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 283.49.

Sheep Wif Hat (SWIF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 116.34K$ 116.34K $ 116.34K Volume (24H) $ 283.49$ 283.49 $ 283.49 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 116.34K$ 116.34K $ 116.34K Circulation Supply 873.20M 873.20M 873.20M Total Supply 873,199,054.60845 873,199,054.60845 873,199,054.60845

The current Market Cap of Sheep Wif Hat is $ 116.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 283.49. The circulating supply of SWIF is 873.20M, with a total supply of 873199054.60845. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.34K.