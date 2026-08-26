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The live Searxly price today is 0 USD.SEARXLY market cap is 42,897 USD. Track real-time SEARXLY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Searxly price today is 0 USD.SEARXLY market cap is 42,897 USD. Track real-time SEARXLY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SEARXLY Price Info

What is SEARXLY

SEARXLY Official Website

SEARXLY Tokenomics

SEARXLY Price Forecast

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Searxly Price (SEARXLY)

Unlisted

1 SEARXLY to USD Live Price:

$0.000000428461
$0.000000428461$0.000000428461
-2.49%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Searxly (SEARXLY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:39:27 (UTC+8)

Searxly Price Today

The live Searxly (SEARXLY) price today is $ 0, with a 2.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current SEARXLY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SEARXLY.

Searxly currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 42,897, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SEARXLY. During the last 24 hours, SEARXLY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SEARXLY moved +0.30% in the last hour and +53.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Searxly (SEARXLY) Market Information

$ 42.90K
$ 42.90K$ 42.90K

--
----

$ 42.90K
$ 42.90K$ 42.90K

100.00B
100.00B 100.00B

100,000,000,000.0
100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Searxly is $ 42.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SEARXLY is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 42.90K.

Searxly Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.30%

-2.57%

+53.86%

+53.86%

Price Prediction for Searxly

Searxly (SEARXLY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SEARXLY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Searxly (SEARXLY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Searxly could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Searxly will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SEARXLY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Searxly Price Prediction.

What is Searxly (SEARXLY)

Searxly is a privacy-first native macOS browser built with SwiftUI + WebKit. It runs a local SearXNG metasearch instance on your own machine via one-click Docker, routing every query through your private instance with zero tracking and zero logs from the app. Private tabs are the default, featuring ephemeral WebKit stores, ad blocking via WKContentRuleList + 96k blocklist, three-layer SafeSearch, encrypted password vault, local AI, and more. Fully open source on GitHub, built in public.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Searxly (SEARXLY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemPrivacyPrivacy Browser

About Searxly

What is the current trading price of Searxly?

Searxly (SEARXLY) is currently priced at $ USD, reflecting a price movement of -2.57% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Searxly's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Base Ecosystem,Privacy Browser,Privacy sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SEARXLY?

Investors have generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Searxly's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6391 with a market capitalization of $42897, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SEARXLY?

With 100000000000.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Searxly's recent performance?

The price range between $ and $ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Searxly stack up against similar assets?

Against other Base Ecosystem,Privacy Browser,Privacy tokens, SEARXLY continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Searxly

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:39:27 (UTC+8)

Searxly (SEARXLY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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