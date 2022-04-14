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Top Privacy Browser Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Privacy Browser sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Presearch
Presearch
PRE
$ 0.00016223
+0.01%
-0.10%
-13.81%
$ 151.30K
$ 752.11
2
Searxly
Searxly
SEARXLY
$ 4.39871E-7
+1.45%
-0.98%
+34.17%
$ 44.02K
--
3
Cryptiq browser
Cryptiq browser
CRYPTIQ
$ 0.00056986
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 21.62K
$ 210.52
4
c0mpute
c0mpute
ZERO
$ 0.001641
-1.40%
-19.25%
+5.54%
--
$ 32.06M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Privacy Browser tokens and why are they popular?
Privacy Browser tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 4 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $216.94K.
What is the best-performing Privacy Browser token right now?
Among Privacy Browser tokens tracked on MEXC, CRYPTIQ has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Privacy Browser tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 4 Privacy Browser tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Privacy Browser tokens include PRE, SEARXLY, CRYPTIQ. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Privacy Browser category?
The combined market capitalization of all Privacy Browser tokens is approximately $216.94K. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Privacy Browser sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.