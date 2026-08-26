SCADA Price Today

The live SCADA (SCADA) price today is $ 0.00141706, with a 7.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCADA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00141706 per SCADA.

SCADA currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 262,110, with a circulating supply of 185.00M SCADA. During the last 24 hours, SCADA traded between $ 0.00140112 (low) and $ 0.00167304 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00952474, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCADA moved +0.02% in the last hour and +22.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.94K.

SCADA (SCADA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 262.11K$ 262.11K $ 262.11K Volume (24H) $ 7.94K$ 7.94K $ 7.94K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 427.87K$ 427.87K $ 427.87K Circulation Supply 185.00M 185.00M 185.00M Total Supply 302,003,647.4047957 302,003,647.4047957 302,003,647.4047957

The current Market Cap of SCADA is $ 262.11K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.94K. The circulating supply of SCADA is 185.00M, with a total supply of 302003647.4047957. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 427.87K.