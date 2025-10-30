Satfi ($SATFI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00227502 $ 0.00227502 $ 0.00227502 24H Low $ 0.00234981 $ 0.00234981 $ 0.00234981 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00227502$ 0.00227502 $ 0.00227502 24H High $ 0.00234981$ 0.00234981 $ 0.00234981 All Time High $ 0.0183037$ 0.0183037 $ 0.0183037 Lowest Price $ 0.00206296$ 0.00206296 $ 0.00206296 Price Change (1H) -0.89% Price Change (1D) -0.18% Price Change (7D) +4.61% Price Change (7D) +4.61%

Satfi ($SATFI) real-time price is $0.00228611. Over the past 24 hours, $SATFI traded between a low of $ 0.00227502 and a high of $ 0.00234981, showing active market volatility. $SATFI's all-time high price is $ 0.0183037, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00206296.

In terms of short-term performance, $SATFI has changed by -0.89% over the past hour, -0.18% over 24 hours, and +4.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Satfi ($SATFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 228.73K$ 228.73K $ 228.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 228.73K$ 228.73K $ 228.73K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Satfi is $ 228.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $SATFI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 228.73K.