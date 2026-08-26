RIV Coin Price Today

The live RIV Coin (RIV) price today is $ 0.00392649, with a 4.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00392649 per RIV.

RIV Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 8,466,738, with a circulating supply of 2.16B RIV. During the last 24 hours, RIV traded between $ 0.00391891 (low) and $ 0.00413212 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04727658, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RIV moved -0.39% in the last hour and +15.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 373.57K.

RIV Coin (RIV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.47M$ 8.47M $ 8.47M Volume (24H) $ 373.57K$ 373.57K $ 373.57K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 35.33M$ 35.33M $ 35.33M Circulation Supply 2.16B 2.16B 2.16B Total Supply 8,999,998,294.66174 8,999,998,294.66174 8,999,998,294.66174

The current Market Cap of RIV Coin is $ 8.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 373.57K. The circulating supply of RIV is 2.16B, with a total supply of 8999998294.66174. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.33M.