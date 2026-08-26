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The live RIV Coin price today is 0.00392649 USD.RIV market cap is 8,466,738 USD. Track real-time RIV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live RIV Coin price today is 0.00392649 USD.RIV market cap is 8,466,738 USD. Track real-time RIV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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RIV Coin Price (RIV)

Unlisted

1 RIV to USD Live Price:

$0.00393155
$0.00393155$0.00393155
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
RIV Coin (RIV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:27:01 (UTC+8)

RIV Coin Price Today

The live RIV Coin (RIV) price today is $ 0.00392649, with a 4.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current RIV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00392649 per RIV.

RIV Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 8,466,738, with a circulating supply of 2.16B RIV. During the last 24 hours, RIV traded between $ 0.00391891 (low) and $ 0.00413212 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04727658, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, RIV moved -0.39% in the last hour and +15.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 373.57K.

RIV Coin (RIV) Market Information

$ 8.47M
$ 8.47M$ 8.47M

$ 373.57K
$ 373.57K$ 373.57K

$ 35.33M
$ 35.33M$ 35.33M

2.16B
2.16B 2.16B

8,999,998,294.66174
8,999,998,294.66174 8,999,998,294.66174

The current Market Cap of RIV Coin is $ 8.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 373.57K. The circulating supply of RIV is 2.16B, with a total supply of 8999998294.66174. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 35.33M.

RIV Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00391891
$ 0.00391891$ 0.00391891
24H Low
$ 0.00413212
$ 0.00413212$ 0.00413212
24H High

$ 0.00391891
$ 0.00391891$ 0.00391891

$ 0.00413212
$ 0.00413212$ 0.00413212

$ 0.04727658
$ 0.04727658$ 0.04727658

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.39%

-4.15%

+15.09%

+15.09%

Price Prediction for RIV Coin

RIV Coin (RIV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RIV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
RIV Coin (RIV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of RIV Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price RIV Coin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for RIV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking RIV Coin Price Prediction.

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RIV Coin (RIV) Resource

Official Website

Category :

GovernanceSolana Ecosystem

About RIV Coin

What is the current price of RIV Coin?

RIV Coin is trading at $0.00392649, representing a price movement of -4.15% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does RIV compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -4.15% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If RIV is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is RIV Coin performing compared to Solana Ecosystem,Governance tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Governance segment, RIV demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is RIV Coin's market capitalization today?

The market cap of $8466738 positions RIV at rank #1275, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from $0.00391891 to $0.00413212, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is RIV trading?

RIV Coin has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact RIV's valuation?

With 2156529625.8669415 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RIV Coin

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 15:27:01 (UTC+8)

RIV Coin (RIV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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