Primis Protocol Price Today

The live Primis Protocol (PRIMIS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current PRIMIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PRIMIS.

Primis Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 204,588, with a circulating supply of 999.98M PRIMIS. During the last 24 hours, PRIMIS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00307941, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PRIMIS moved -0.40% in the last hour and +16.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 905.39.

Primis Protocol (PRIMIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 204.59K$ 204.59K $ 204.59K Volume (24H) $ 905.39$ 905.39 $ 905.39 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 204.59K$ 204.59K $ 204.59K Circulation Supply 999.98M 999.98M 999.98M Total Supply 999,978,641.8352052 999,978,641.8352052 999,978,641.8352052

The current Market Cap of Primis Protocol is $ 204.59K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 905.39. The circulating supply of PRIMIS is 999.98M, with a total supply of 999978641.8352052. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 204.59K.