Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top Crypto Card Issuer Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Crypto Card Issuer sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Cronos
Cronos
CRO
$ 0.059
+1.00%
-4.21%
+18.53%
$ 2.66B
$ 1.94M
2
Nexo
Nexo
NEXO
$ 0.8364
+0.20%
-0.78%
+11.54%
$ 541.02M
$ 86.90K
3
Karma by Virtuals
Karma by Virtuals
KARMA
$ 0.00103155
+0.58%
-0.16%
+9.29%
$ 1.03M
$ 49.32K
4
Baanx
Baanx
BXX
$ 0.001909
0.00%
+1.17%
-31.94%
$ 471.93K
$ 369.12K
5
Plutus
Plutus
PLUTUS
$ 0.0052057
0.00%
-0.00%
+52.49%
$ 407.44K
$ 49.10
6
PLUS
PLUS
PLUS
$ 6.16
0.00%
-0.03%
-4.94%
$ 123.12K
$ 554.04
7
WEEX Token
WEEX Token
WXT
$ 0.017917
+0.47%
-3.16%
+8.94%
--
$ 815.99M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Crypto Card Issuer tokens and why are they popular?
Crypto Card Issuer tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 7 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $3.21B.
What is the best-performing Crypto Card Issuer token right now?
Among Crypto Card Issuer tokens tracked on MEXC, BXX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.17% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Crypto Card Issuer tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 7 Crypto Card Issuer tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Crypto Card Issuer tokens include CRO, NEXO, KARMA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Crypto Card Issuer category?
The combined market capitalization of all Crypto Card Issuer tokens is approximately $3.21B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Crypto Card Issuer sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.