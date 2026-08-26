Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token Price Today

The live Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) price today is $ 0.055504, with a 3.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current P33 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.055504 per P33.

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 8,758,668, with a circulating supply of 157.81M P33. During the last 24 hours, P33 traded between $ 0.052948 (low) and $ 0.057167 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.057167, while the all-time low was $ 0.00821947.

In short-term performance, P33 moved +0.00% in the last hour and +102.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.91K.

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.76M$ 8.76M $ 8.76M Volume (24H) $ 31.91K$ 31.91K $ 31.91K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.76M$ 8.76M $ 8.76M Circulation Supply 157.81M 157.81M 157.81M Total Supply 157,808,044.1075996 157,808,044.1075996 157,808,044.1075996

The current Market Cap of Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token is $ 8.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.91K. The circulating supply of P33 is 157.81M, with a total supply of 157808044.1075996. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.76M.