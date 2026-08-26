PepeFork Price Today

The live PepeFork (PORK) price today is $ 0, with a 8.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current PORK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PORK.

PepeFork currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 9,754,979, with a circulating supply of 420.69T PORK. During the last 24 hours, PORK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PORK moved -2.25% in the last hour and +51.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PepeFork (PORK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 9.75M$ 9.75M $ 9.75M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 9.75M$ 9.75M $ 9.75M Circulation Supply 420.69T 420.69T 420.69T Total Supply 420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0 420,690,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of PepeFork is $ 9.75M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PORK is 420.69T, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 9.75M.