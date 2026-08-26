Peng Price Today

The live Peng (PENG) price today is $ 0.00174792, with a 4.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current PENG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00174792 per PENG.

Peng currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 174,791, with a circulating supply of 100.00M PENG. During the last 24 hours, PENG traded between $ 0.00173537 (low) and $ 0.00184938 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.14, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PENG moved -0.15% in the last hour and +27.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 33.95.

Peng (PENG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 174.79K$ 174.79K $ 174.79K Volume (24H) $ 33.95$ 33.95 $ 33.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 174.79K$ 174.79K $ 174.79K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,960.5 99,999,960.5 99,999,960.5

The current Market Cap of Peng is $ 174.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 33.95. The circulating supply of PENG is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999960.5. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 174.79K.