Paystream Price Today

The live Paystream (PAYS) price today is $ 0.02415055, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAYS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02415055 per PAYS.

Paystream currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 77,367, with a circulating supply of 3.20M PAYS. During the last 24 hours, PAYS traded between $ 0.02414458 (low) and $ 0.02415216 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.082528, while the all-time low was $ 0.02413911.

In short-term performance, PAYS moved 0.00% in the last hour and -17.77% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.11.

Paystream (PAYS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 77.37K$ 77.37K $ 77.37K Volume (24H) $ 0.11$ 0.11 $ 0.11 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 597.72K$ 597.72K $ 597.72K Circulation Supply 3.20M 3.20M 3.20M Total Supply 24,749,889.237377 24,749,889.237377 24,749,889.237377

The current Market Cap of Paystream is $ 77.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.11. The circulating supply of PAYS is 3.20M, with a total supply of 24749889.237377. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 597.72K.