PAWS Price Today

The live PAWS (PAWS) price today is $ 0, with a 11.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAWS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAWS.

PAWS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 84,977, with a circulating supply of 53.04B PAWS. During the last 24 hours, PAWS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAWS moved -0.15% in the last hour and +51.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PAWS (PAWS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 84.98K$ 84.98K $ 84.98K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 84.98K$ 84.98K $ 84.98K Circulation Supply 53.04B 53.04B 53.04B Total Supply 53,043,532,160.25307 53,043,532,160.25307 53,043,532,160.25307

The current Market Cap of PAWS is $ 84.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAWS is 53.04B, with a total supply of 53043532160.25307. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 84.98K.