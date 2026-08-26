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The live Osaka Protocol price today is 0 USD.OSAK market cap is 14,202,125 USD. Track real-time OSAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Osaka Protocol price today is 0 USD.OSAK market cap is 14,202,125 USD. Track real-time OSAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Osaka Protocol Logo

Osaka Protocol Price (OSAK)

Unlisted

1 OSAK to USD Live Price:

$0.00000001856
$0.00000001856$0.00000001856
-1.61%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:45:12 (UTC+8)

Osaka Protocol Price Today

The live Osaka Protocol (OSAK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current OSAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OSAK.

Osaka Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,202,125, with a circulating supply of 761.46T OSAK. During the last 24 hours, OSAK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OSAK moved +1.22% in the last hour and +42.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Market Information

$ 14.20M
$ 14.20M$ 14.20M

--
----

$ 14.20M
$ 14.20M$ 14.20M

761.46T
761.46T 761.46T

761,459,784,660,251.2
761,459,784,660,251.2 761,459,784,660,251.2

The current Market Cap of Osaka Protocol is $ 14.20M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OSAK is 761.46T, with a total supply of 761459784660251.2. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.20M.

Osaka Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+1.22%

-0.15%

+42.63%

+42.63%

Price Prediction for Osaka Protocol

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OSAK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Osaka Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Osaka Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OSAK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Osaka Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Osaka Protocol (OSAK)

Osaka protocol is a decentralized project that started with an airdrop for 30% of total supply to all people that sold SHIB before it went to moon. The purpose of Osaka Phase 1 is to establish a distributed community that works together to propagate the ecosystem.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Arbitrum EcosystemAvalanche EcosystemBase Ecosystem

About Osaka Protocol

What is the current price of Osaka Protocol?

Osaka Protocol is trading at $, representing a price movement of -0.15% over the last 24 hours. This live figure reflects real-time market trading data aggregated across global exchanges.

How does OSAK compare to the global crypto market?

Its daily change of -0.15% can be contrasted with broader market averages. If OSAK is outperforming the market, it suggests strong buying interest or positive developments specific to its ecosystem.

How is Osaka Protocol performing compared to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Meme,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Base Native tokens?

Within the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Solana Ecosystem,Avalanche Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,Meme,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Optimism Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,Dog-Themed,Base Native segment, OSAK demonstrates competitiveness driven by trading volume, market cap, and ongoing activity on the -- network.

What is Osaka Protocol's market capitalization today?

The market cap of $14202125 positions OSAK at rank #997, indicating its relative maturity and investor confidence compared to other tokens.

What are the 24h price range levels?

Prices today have ranged from $ to $, offering context for traders tracking volatility and market structure.

How actively is OSAK trading?

Osaka Protocol has generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume. High volume often correlates with stronger price trends and improved market liquidity.

How does supply impact OSAK's valuation?

With 761459784660251.2 tokens in circulation, supply levels help define scarcity and long-term valuation, especially when compared to other tokens with inflationary or deflationary models.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Osaka Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:45:12 (UTC+8)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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