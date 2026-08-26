OREX Price Today

The live OREX (ORX) price today is $ 0.00926109, with a 0.52% change over the past 24 hours. The current ORX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00926109 per ORX.

OREX currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 100,081, with a circulating supply of 10.81M ORX. During the last 24 hours, ORX traded between $ 0.00925909 (low) and $ 0.00926265 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.101911, while the all-time low was $ 0.00799231.

In short-term performance, ORX moved -0.01% in the last hour and +0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.78.

OREX (ORX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 100.08K$ 100.08K $ 100.08K Volume (24H) $ 5.78$ 5.78 $ 5.78 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 463.05K$ 463.05K $ 463.05K Circulation Supply 10.81M 10.81M 10.81M Total Supply 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0 50,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of OREX is $ 100.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.78. The circulating supply of ORX is 10.81M, with a total supply of 50000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 463.05K.