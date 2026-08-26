OpenVecta Price Today

The live OpenVecta (VECTA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current VECTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VECTA.

OpenVecta currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,893, with a circulating supply of 999.79M VECTA. During the last 24 hours, VECTA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VECTA moved -0.01% in the last hour and -14.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

OpenVecta (VECTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23.89K$ 23.89K $ 23.89K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.89K$ 23.89K $ 23.89K Circulation Supply 999.79M 999.79M 999.79M Total Supply 999,792,679.271826 999,792,679.271826 999,792,679.271826

The current Market Cap of OpenVecta is $ 23.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VECTA is 999.79M, with a total supply of 999792679.271826. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.89K.