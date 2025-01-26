Onyx Arches Price (OXA)
The live price of Onyx Arches (OXA) today is 0.073676 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. OXA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Onyx Arches Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 433.93 USD
- Onyx Arches price change within the day is +4.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the OXA to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Onyx Arches to USD was $ +0.00287725.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Onyx Arches to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Onyx Arches to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Onyx Arches to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00287725
|+4.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Onyx Arches: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.34%
+4.06%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
OXA is a blockchain based crypto payment solution designed for the Travel & Hospitality industry, offering a seamless way for tourists, business travelers, and adventurers to make fast, secure payments globally. Using the OXA token and Onyx Arches platform, users can pay for flights, trains, and hotel bookings with low fees, real time currency conversion, and enhanced security. With decentralized features, OXA eliminates traditional payment barriers, providing greater transparency and control for users. It’s the future of travel, making cross border transactions faster, more convenient, and cost-effective.
