Which blockchain network does OneCOW run on?

OneCOW operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of 1COW?

The token is priced at $2636772, marking a price movement of -0.01% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does OneCOW belong to?

OneCOW falls under the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme category. This classification helps investors compare 1COW with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of OneCOW?

Its market capitalization is $979085, placing the asset at rank #2873. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of 1COW is currently circulating?

There are 0.37130951464900563 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for OneCOW today?

Over the past day, 1COW generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, OneCOW fluctuated between $2585243 and $2672990, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.