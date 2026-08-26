NUVA nvYLDS Price Today

The live NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) price today is $ 1.017, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current NVYLDS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.017 per NVYLDS.

NUVA nvYLDS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 81,448, with a circulating supply of 80.09K NVYLDS. During the last 24 hours, NVYLDS traded between $ 1.017 (low) and $ 1.017 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.017, while the all-time low was $ 1.014.

In short-term performance, NVYLDS moved 0.00% in the last hour and +0.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

NUVA nvYLDS (NVYLDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 81.45K$ 81.45K $ 81.45K Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 81.45K$ 81.45K $ 81.45K Circulation Supply 80.09K 80.09K 80.09K Total Supply 80,090.81257069335 80,090.81257069335 80,090.81257069335

The current Market Cap of NUVA nvYLDS is $ 81.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of NVYLDS is 80.09K, with a total supply of 80090.81257069335. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 81.45K.