Numinous Price Today

The live Numinous (SN6) price today is $ 0.656224, with a 2.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN6 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.656224 per SN6.

Numinous currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,862,763, with a circulating supply of 4.37M SN6. During the last 24 hours, SN6 traded between $ 0.639643 (low) and $ 0.735924 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.13, while the all-time low was $ 0.00896776.

In short-term performance, SN6 moved +0.03% in the last hour and +16.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 85.32K.

Numinous (SN6) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.86M$ 2.86M $ 2.86M Volume (24H) $ 85.32K$ 85.32K $ 85.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.86M$ 2.86M $ 2.86M Circulation Supply 4.37M 4.37M 4.37M Total Supply 4,370,000.0 4,370,000.0 4,370,000.0

The current Market Cap of Numinous is $ 2.86M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.32K. The circulating supply of SN6 is 4.37M, with a total supply of 4370000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.86M.